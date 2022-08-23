Russia Ukraine War

A Ukrainian military tank drives down the road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.

 DAVID GOLDMAN/AP PHOTO

NIKOPOL, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling across the river from Ukraine’s main nuclear power plant wounded four people Monday, an official said, hours after the latest international pleas to spare the area from attacks to prevent a catastrophe.

Meanwhile, Russia blamed Ukrainian spy agencies for the car bombing on the outskirts of Moscow over the weekend that killed the daughter of a far-right Russian political thinker and ardent supporter of the invasion of Ukraine.

