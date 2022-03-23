LAKE PLACID — The parking lot at model airplane airport, Riley Field in Placid Lakes, was filled with Lake Placid Areomoldeler members and guests last Saturday. Members came to picnic and they invited anyone with an interest in taking up the hobby of flying models airplanes to join them.
Guests were asked to make a minimum donation to the club. In return they were treated to a homemade picnic lunch and a chance to try their skill at flying one of the club’s practice models. They were assured by instructor Larry Gerlock that they would not crash.
Jerry Nightdale and Rick Martuscello of Lake Placid gave model flying a try with the club’s Apprentice model. They did well under the direction of Gerlock.
Martuscello drives by the field often and decided to come to the picnic and meet the seasoned pilots.
“I used to build aircraft and was an Army flight mechanic. After my service I worked at Technam in Sebring where I built well over a hundred aircraft. I came over to Riley Field to enjoy the picnic and possibly find a hobby I can play with.”
He added, “If someone is daring enough to put the control in my hands, I’ll give it a try.” He had a good time.
Club member Ritchie Holt owns 12 planes. He started his love for model building and flying 25 years ago. Ray Chadwick has been a club member for 15 years.
“I have a small, medium and large plane. My small one is worth $3,000 all set up. Turbines range in price from $5,000 to $20,000. But do not let that price scare you away. You can get into the hobby for less than $400,” Chadwick said.
Club membership is $70 per year and requires a hobbyist to join AMS, (American Modelers Association), which covers you with insurance.
The Lake Placid club has three instructors who will teach neophytes the basics. Once an association member passes a test – which requires proficiency in taking off, landing, doing rolls, making left and right hand turns, performing loops and flying safely – they can come to the field and fly their models on their own.
“An instructor is here every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 8-11 a.m. for anyone interested in becoming a model pilot,” Gerlock said. Like any hobby, it is addictive.
Club President Larry Kaufman welcomed all the guests. Then members shared stories and offered model airplane building advice to guests. They all enjoyed the picnic, which included a raffle. After trying their hand at flying the models, the guests were treated by members to a luscious lunch of sauerkraut and sausage, pasta shell salad, cheese and scallop potatoes, beans, pulled pork, with hot dogs and hamburgers cooked by Jerry Poor. The lunch was topped off with scrumptious desserts.
For a small donation to the club and a chance to learn to fly a model airplane, guests had the added treat of digging into such a great lunch that made everyone literally “fly high and have a happy landing.”
For more information about the Areomodelers hobby, contact Gerlock, RC instructor, at 302-270-4318.