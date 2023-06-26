Argentina Death Flights Plane

Members of human rights organizations walk alongside one of the planes that carried out “death flights,” when detainees were tossed out into the sea during Argentina’s last military dictatorship, on the tarmac of the Jorge Newbery international airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday. The plane that had been located in the US arrived in Argentina’s capital Saturday and will eventually be transferred to the the Museum of Memory set up in the former illegal detention center known as ESMA.

 NATACHA PISARENKO/AP PHOTO

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Flying from Florida to Buenos Aires usually takes about 10 hours, but the turboprop landing in Argentina on Saturday was no normal plane. It had been en route for 20 days, and many Argentines eagerly refreshed flight tracking software to keep tabs on its progress.

The Short SC.7 Skyvan carried no crucial cargo nor VIP passengers. Rather, the plane will be another means for Argentines to reckon with the brutal history of their country’s 1976-1983 military dictatorship.

