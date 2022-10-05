MIAMI — On Monday, a federal district judge sentenced Shelton Andrews, 38, of Highlands County, Florida, to 240 months in federal prison. Earlier this year, Andrews pled guilty to possessing with the intent to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
On Sept. 27, 2021, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to arrest Andrews on an outstanding warrant in Sebring, Florida. As officers approached, Andrews ran from the scene, throwing to the ground a backpack and loaded Smith & Wesson, Model 37, .38 caliber revolver. The backpack carried 211 grams of methamphetamine. The grip of the loaded gun carried Andrews’ DNA. While Andrews evaded arrest that day, he was taken into police custody a few weeks later, following a high-speed car chase.