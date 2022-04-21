LAKE WALES — On Monday, April 18, at approximately 9:38 p.m. a robbery was reported at the Gate gas station at 24179 U.S. 27 North. During the robbery, a Black male entered the store producing a handgun and demanding money from the employees. After retrieving an undisclosed amount of money, the subject fled the store.
The suspect is described as a Black male in his early 20’s with a thin build. He was wearing a red hoodie and a grey face mask carrying a multi-color backpack.
If you have information regarding this case, contact Detective David Arana at 863-678-4223. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).