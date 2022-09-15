Armenia Azerbaijan

This image taken from a YouTube footage released by Armenian Defense Ministry on Tuesday, shows Azerbaijanian servicemen crossing the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and approaching the Armenian positions. Armenia’s prime minister says that 49 soldiers have been killed in nighttime attacks by Azerbaijan.

 ARMENIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY via AP

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of new rounds of shelling on Wednesday morning as hostilities reignited between the two longtime adversaries.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry accused Azerbaijani forces of launching combat drones in the direction of the Armenian resort of Jermuk overnight and renewing the shelling from artillery and mortars in the morning in the direction of Jermuk and Verin Shorzha village near the Sevan lake.

