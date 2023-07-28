Israel Palestinians Weather

Tourists take cover from the mid-day heat at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City, Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

 MAYA ALLERUZZO/AP PHOTO

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli military fire killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said Thursday, as an ultranationalist Israeli Cabinet minister visited a sensitive Jerusalem holy site that has been a frequent flashpoint for violence between Israel and the Palestinians.

Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to the disputed hilltop compound comes as Israel and the Palestinians are locked in a year-and-a-half long bout of fighting and could enflame already surging tensions. It also drew condemnation from neighboring Jordan, from Saudi Arabia and from Palestinians who view such visits as provocative. The site is revered by Jews and Muslims, and the competing claims lie at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

