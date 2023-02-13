Army Recruiting Hurdles

Students in the new Army prep course stand at attention after physical training exercises at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C., Aug. 27, 2022. The Army is trying to recover from its worst recruiting year in decades, and officials say those recruiting woes are based on traditional hurdles.

 SEAN RAYFORD/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON — While some Republicans blame the COVID-19 vaccine or “wokeness” for the Army’s recruiting woes, the military service says the bigger hurdles are more traditional ones: Young people don’t want to die or get injured, deal with the stress of Army life and put their lives on hold.

They “just don’t see the Army as something that’s relevant,” said Maj. Gen. Alex Fink, head of Army marketing. “They see us as revered, but not relevant, in their lives.”

