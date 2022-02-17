SEBRING — Commissioners got a report Tuesday on expenditures of American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds around the county, including $45,590 for letter opening and sorting equipment for the Supervisor of Elections Office.
Karen Healy, supervisor of Elections, said the COVID-related upgrades will allow her staff to move through mail-in ballots more quickly and smoothly, a necessity in the post COVID-19 world where an average of 10,000-11,000 mail-in ballots per election bloomed to a request for more than 25,000 in the 2020 presidential election, of which 19,644 came back.
The new equipment helps with ballot marking, to track the ballots, and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990, Healy said. She and her employees and volunteers stuff mail-out ballots with the secrecy sleeve envelopes when they go out. In the off years, they clean up the database so all of the information they have on voters is as up to date as they can make it.
A couple of bills moving through the Florida Legislature right now would add to that workload, and according to voting rights advocates, would complicate the process for voters.
Under current law, voters enclose completed mail-in ballots inside “secrecy” envelopes, then put them inside another envelope to be mailed to their Supervisor of Elections Office or put in drop boxes manned by elections offices’ staff.
Senate Bill 524 and House Bill 7067, as reported by the News Service of Florida on Monday that the proposed bills, would require voters to put their double-enveloped ballots inside a third envelope and mark the last four digits of their driver’s license numbers, Social Security numbers, or state ID numbers — whichever one is on file with their election supervisor’s office — to be counted.
A Senate panel approved SB 524, which faces another committee before a full Senate vote, News Service reports. A House committee signed off on HB 7957 last week.
State Division of Elections Director Maria Matthews recently testified that more than 400,000 Floridians haven’t filed a Social Security, driver’s license or state ID number with their voter registration, News Service reports. Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays, a Republican and former state senator, stated that another envelope and level of instructions would confuse voters who already find instructions confusing.
“If it sounds confusing, that’s because that’s the purpose,” said Abdelilah Skhir, voting rights policy strategist for the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida.
News Service reports that he and other voting-rights advocates on Monday blasted what they characterized as another attempt to make it harder for mail-in Florida voters, who already have to provide the last four digits of their identification to request mail-in ballots, as required by 2021’s Senate Bill 90.
That bill is under challenge by a federal lawsuit, scheduled to wrap up this week, News Service reports.
Healy said the new bills could make her job more laborious, requiring staff to send each envelope through the opening machine twice and do more voter roll audits, which she said they do all the time. Voters they cannot reach after several tries are still eligible to vote but are marked “inactive” until they give her office new information or arrive at the polls with identification.
“We always have to do some [data] maintenance,” Healy said. “Because we want to give due process to the voters, we will give them the opportunity to update their information.”