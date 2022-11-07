AVON PARK — Victor Ulises Arreguin, 31, of Avon Park was arrested on Oct. 20 by Highlands County Sheriff’s Special Victim’s Unit deputies and charged with 10 counts of child pornography. On Nov. 3, 112 new felony charges were added, including two videos that Arreguin made himself.

A tip was received by the Special Victim’s Unit on Dec. 15, 2021 from Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), reports said.

Recommended for you