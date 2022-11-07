AVON PARK — Victor Ulises Arreguin, 31, of Avon Park was arrested on Oct. 20 by Highlands County Sheriff’s Special Victim’s Unit deputies and charged with 10 counts of child pornography. On Nov. 3, 112 new felony charges were added, including two videos that Arreguin made himself.
A tip was received by the Special Victim’s Unit on Dec. 15, 2021 from Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), reports said.
An HCSO detective got search warrants for AT&T and WhatsApp. This led detectives to an address in Winter Haven and the case was turned over to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. However, Arreguin had moved to Avon Park in early 2022, according to the report.
On Oct. 17, another search warrant was approved for the Avon Boulevard residence in Avon Park. HCSO found 10 videos of child pornography at that time and arrested Arreguin. Because of the nature of the videos, the charges were enhanced to second-degree felonies.
A subsequent search of the files on Arreguin’s phone and computer found a total of 112 images and the two videos — totaling 114 felony counts of possession of child pornography, according to arrest report.
His bond was set at $329,000.