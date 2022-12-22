LAKE WALES — On Dec. 6, 2022, a city-owned Ford F-150 pickup was reported stolen from the city wastewater plant at 840 Henry St. Sometime during the night on Dec. 5 someone entered the locked compound and stole the 2011 truck.

On Dec. 21, officers received information the truck was in the area of Scenic Highway. Officers responded to the area and located the vehicle on South First Street. When a traffic stop was attempted, the vehicle fled west on Grove Avenue towards Miami Street then into the Hunt Brothers-owned citrus groves to the south.

Recommended for you