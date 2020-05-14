AVON PARK — Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jimmy Lamar Ford Jr., 30, of Avon Park, early Wednesday morning in connection to the shooting death of 29-year-old Alexander Antonio Nowell last Saturday in Avon Park. Nowell and two others were shot in the area of Hal McRae Boulevard and Delaney Avenue.
Shortly after midnight on Saturday, May 9, deputies were called out to reports of a shooting at The Joint on South Delaney Avenue in Avon Park. Upon arrival, deputies learned that two victims had been shot and were located a few blocks away. Both victims, one of them Nowell, were transported to AdventHealth Sebring for treatment, according to reports.
Nowell had been struck once, from back to front, in the upper back area. He was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital, reports said.
The second victim had been struck in the leg and hand. A short time later, a third victim was identified and located at Highlands Regional Medical Center where he was being treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder, reports said. The second and third victims are expected to recover from their injuries.
Deputies received information from multiple sources at the scene that there was an argument between multiple individuals that included Nowell, the second victim and Ford. One argument was said to have been between Nowell and Ford over Nowell winning a poker hand and Ford demanding his money being returned, according to reports.
Deputies were also told of an argument that happened outside the bar between two individuals in which Nowell was acting to try and defuse the argument, reports said.
Witnesses identified the shooter as Ford in all black clothing and firing on the victims “a lot of times,” according to reports. Surveillance video in the area captured the incident. On the video, Ford can be seen dressed in black pants and a black t-shirt approaching the victims. When Ford was close to the victims, he raised a handgun with a laser sight on it and fired. When the victims ran away, Ford can be seen running after them and firing again, reports said.
A warrant was issued for Ford’s arrest on Sunday and he was taken into sheriff’s custody on Tuesday, according to reports.
Ford was released from prison in October 2019 where he served more than six years of an eight-and-a-half-year sentence for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, burglary with assault and felony battery.
Ford faces one count of felony second-degree murder, one count felony firing a weapon in public and one count felony possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He is currently being held in the Highlands County Jail without bond.
Nowell was the third person to be killed in a shooting or stabbing incident in one month’s time in Avon Park. Arrests were also made in the April 9th stabbing death of 47-year-old Dharmik Patel, owner of the 7 Days gas station at 107 U.S. 27, and in the April 16th shooting death of 20-year-old Christopher Anthony Reese outside of a Memorial Drive residence.
Roosevelt Shavon Smith III, 29, is facing charges in Patel’s death. Dennis Wilberforce Bent, 18, is facing charges in the death of Reese.