Mass Shooting Nightclub

Dior Bar & Lounge on Bennington Avenue was the scene of an overnight shooting that left multiple people injured, Jan. 22, in Baton Rouge, La. On Friday, Feb. 10, police in Louisiana’s capital city of Baton Rouge arrested two people for a mass shooting that left 12 others wounded at a nightclub in January.

 MICHAEL JOHNSON/THE ADVOCATE via AP

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana’s capital city have arrested two people for a mass shooting that left 12 others wounded at a nightclub in January.

Two 19-year-olds, Nikeal Franklin and Jy’Shaun Jackson, were arrested Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said. Franklin was charged with 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder while Jackson was charged with 12 counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder.

Recommended for you