Jackson Fires

A fireman observes the remains of a burned Epiphany Lutheran Church near midtown Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Authorities in Mississippi’s capital city are on the hunt for a suspected arsonist who set several fires early Tuesday morning on and near the campus of Jackson State University, a historically Black public university. At least two of the buildings set ablaze were churches.

 ROGELIO V. SOLIS/AP PHOTO

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi’s capital city are on the hunt for a suspected arsonist who set seven fires early Tuesday morning.

At least two of the buildings set ablaze in Jackson were churches; one was burnt to the ground. Another one of the fires broke out on fences surrounding the baseball practice field at Jackson State University, a historically Black public university.

