AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) presents its Art & Culture Fusion Fest this Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Museum Avenue in Avon Park.
Art & Culture Fusion Fest is an all-ages event that is a celebration of food, music, dance and art showcasing diversity of cultures in and around Highlands County – “Promoting Unity in the Community.” It is produced by Heartland Cultural Alliance and sponsored by: Alan Jay Automotive Network, Bill Jarrett Ford, South State Bank, city of Avon Park CRA, The Print Shop as well as some private individuals. Several performers are also donating their time and talent for the event.
“Fusion Fest is an opportunity to bring cultures together in and around Highlands County,” said Fusion Fest Coordinator Kamla Long. “The heart behind Fusion Fest is to share, advocate and connect our community through the arts and culture represented. We have so much talent and diversity locally, Fusion Fest is a venue to showcasing our local artisans and artists. Heartland Cultural Alliance is grateful to be a conduit for this experience.”
The second floor of the Avon Park Community Center, home of the Peter Powell Roberts Museum and Cultural Center, will highlight the work of local children and teens.
“One of the highlights of Fusion Fest is the student art exhibit,” Long said. “The talented students of our local schools will be displaying and selling their artwork at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum.”
The Avon Park Historical Society will participate with fruit cobbler in their dining car. They will also have a bread demonstration with a historic artifact and the Depot Museum will have new exhibits. There will be a children’s area near the Avon Park Public Library with face-painting and children’s activities.
Outdoor activities along Museum Avenue will include music; square dancing and a theatrical dancer on the Community Center’s front lawn; arts and crafts tents; and a variety of food trucks and other food vendors.
The main outdoor performance stage, setup in the Avon Park Community Center parking lot, will see the Skylarks at 10 a.m.; Jeanne Friemuth at 11 a.m.; Ray Cerbone at noon; Fiddlin’ Steve and Friends at 1 p.m.; Keith Addis at 2 p.m.; and Dan Israel at 3 p.m.
“The Art and Culture Fusion Fest organizers are excited to bring unity in our community and are inviting children to wear their character costumes for the children’s area, and for members of our diverse community to wear cultural attire, sharing the beauty of the international flare represented in Highlands County,” said Long. “Let’s ignite the passion for unity in Avon Park bringing people together to share and learn from each other.”
For more information, contact Kamla Long at 941-321-9222 or visit the website Heartland CulturalAlliance.org.