AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) presents its Art & Culture Fusion Fest this Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Museum Avenue in Avon Park.

Art & Culture Fusion Fest is an all-ages event that is a celebration of food, music, dance and art showcasing diversity of cultures in and around Highlands County – “Promoting Unity in the Community.” It is produced by Heartland Cultural Alliance and sponsored by: Alan Jay Automotive Network, Bill Jarrett Ford, South State Bank, city of Avon Park CRA, The Print Shop as well as some private individuals. Several performers are also donating their time and talent for the event.

