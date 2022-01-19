AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) presents its Art & Culture Fusion Fest this Saturday, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Museum Avenue in Avon Park.
Art & Culture Fusion Fest is an all ages event that is a celebration of food, music, dance and art showcasing diversity of cultures in Highlands County — “Promoting Unity in the Community.” It is produced by Heartland Cultural Alliance and sponsored by: Backdraft Promotions, City of Avon Park, Bagwell Lumber and Peavy Investments. Bagwell and Peavey are also donating parking areas.
“We have vendors, artists, musical performers who make the day look very promising,” HCA President Gaylin Thomas said.
Indoor activities include: Juried fine art exhibit of Florida artists, wood turning, sculptures and crafted jewelry. The Avon Park Historical Society will participate with fruit cobbler in their dining car, face-painting and old-fashioned children’s games.
Outdoor activities include: music; dance performances; arts and crafts tents; and a “Food court of cultures” comprised of food trucks and other vendors, emphasizing the different ethnic offerings in the county.
The main outdoor Performance Stage, setup in the Avon Park Community Center parking lot, will see Jeanne Freimuth at 10 a.m.; Christine Scholtus at 11 a.m.; Fiddling Steve and Friends at noon; Side Project Duo (Darryl Layfield and Chad Johns) at 1 p.m.; Ryz-N-Soulz at 2 p.m.; and T-Rex at 3 p.m.
“This is a great opportunity to get out, hear some great music, enjoy some fantastic food, and see many incredible arts and crafts exhibits,” HCA Board Member David Flowers said. “We’ll have live music playing throughout the day, everything from bluegrass to rock and roll, to original songs written and performed by local entertainers. I am excited to be a small part of this, and looking forward to a great event in our community. You don’t want to miss Fusion Fest 2022!”
For more information, contact Thomas by email at hcapprm@gmail.com