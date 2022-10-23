SEBRING — Retired high school art teacher Jack VanDam received recognition recently from the Florida Art Education Association for his commitment and passionate work that has shaped arts education.
He was the recipient of the Pearl Krepps Legacy Award, which goes to “a life-long leader and lover of the arts” who significantly impacted arts education. VanDam and the other state awardees were recognized at the annual art association’s annual conference on Oct. 15 in Orlando.
It was a very humbling honor because Pearl Krepps was one of the original founders of the Florida Art Education Association, VanDam said. He has been involved with the association since 1988 and was on its state board for a couple of years as the high school chair.
Art has always been a joyful part of my life, he said. From exploring art in elementary school to having great art teachers in grades 9-12 who inspired me to want to be an art teacher. I could think of no better career to create art and stimulate the love of art in young people.
In his first two years of college, VanDam shared that he had four amazing art instructors who instilled such a great foundation in art that the last two years were finishing his education classes and learning what an art teacher is.
VanDam moved to Sebring in 1981, sight unseen, with his wife with promises of teaching jobs.
It took a couple of years to get his art job, which turned out to be at Lake Placid High School.
Without direction from any local art teacher group, I researched and started to build a revamped art program strong on drawing foundation and expanding creativity and exploration in the process, VanDam said.
With VanDam upgrading the art program, there was no more tracing or copying other art and now ceramics would be 100% created by the student. Drawing skills with still life, gesture, and sketchbooks were part of a multitiered 2-D art foundation.
Lake Placid High soon had classes in ART I,II,III, Ceramics I,II,III, and Commercial Art I,II.
“I developed many of my own curriculum for these classes and have shared these and various resources such as slides, PowerPoints, lesson plans, art examples, etc. with local and state art teachers,” VanDam said.
With his Lake Placid High art students, he started a number of fundraisers to purchase needed art materials and equipment. He created a new school logo of a fiercer dragon than the oriental one they used.
In 2005 VanDam moved to Sebring High School to teach art across the hallway from his brother, Steve, the school’s other art teacher.
Together they founded the art club and National Art Honor Society chapter. They worked together with their students to create an art and community fundraiser — Soup Up the Arts — that has collected almost $200,000 for various student families in our schools that have medical and financial problems.
The leadership skills these students have acquired through our various activities and fundraisers is amazing and life changing, VanDam noted. The continued response from our local community has been incomprehensible and beyond our wildest imagination.
“My greatest joy through all these 40 plus years of teaching is seeing the love of art grow in my students — especially the ones that return to me and tell me they are going to be an art teacher and inspire other young people to create art,” he said. “There is no money or recognition that brings me greater joy and happiness than knowing the love of art still goes on in their lives ... still creating and exploring.”
VanDam notes that he retired in 2020 in the midst of a pandemic and never got to say goodbye to many art students because of COVID.
“I was quite sad leaving like that, but I look forward to my new adventures in life,— especially having time to do art,” he said. “I will miss seeing the joy in a student’s eyes when they finish their creations and proudly realize, ‘I created this!’”
Art is such a great path to happiness and success in life, VanDam said.
“My quote on my art room wall said it all: ‘Your life is your message to the world, make it creative and inspiring!’”