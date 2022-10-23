SEBRING — Retired high school art teacher Jack VanDam received recognition recently from the Florida Art Education Association for his commitment and passionate work that has shaped arts education.

He was the recipient of the Pearl Krepps Legacy Award, which goes to “a life-long leader and lover of the arts” who significantly impacted arts education. VanDam and the other state awardees were recognized at the annual art association’s annual conference on Oct. 15 in Orlando.

