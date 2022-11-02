LAKE PLACID — Ibanez Nursery in Lake Placid grows and sells, plants, flowers, trees and an abundance of other Florida greenery. Last Saturday they pulled out all the stops and delighted visitors for their semi annual “Art in the Garden,” at 412 W. Interlake Blvd.
There were artists at booth after booth selling original acrylic paintings, hand made jewelry, Bath Metric Maps of the area lakes, bracelets, hand formed cutting boards vintage decor and more.
A glass of wine for purchase, a scrumptious barbecue from Sue Pig BBQ and soft, mellow music by the band, Phaz III all added a delightful touch for town folks to enjoy a late morning, early Saturday afternoon viewing the artwork of local artists.
Marina Breyer purchased a special art piece from artist Sandy Johnson. Breyer said, “I live in an old house and Sandy sold me a vintage piece that will fit anywhere in my home. Besides, I like to support local artists.”
Kim Welsh of Heartland Crafted had visitors and buyers amazed at the Bath Metric Maps she makes of all the area lakes. She offers them in a number of sizes. Each piece takes her a day to produce. If you missed visiting her last Saturday you can stop at her shop at 247 E. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid.
While on Interlake be sure to stop by Roulette Designs and visit Lori at 297 E. Interlake Blvd. Both had admirers and buyers visiting their booths at “Art in the Garden.”
Diana Council of Swamp Women’s Art has served as bookkeeper for Ibanez Nursery for a number of years. She displayed her original acrylic canvas paintings. Pam Holt visited Lynn Bialek’s booth and admired Lynn’s creative acrylic flow art.
Martin Rimoldi, Manny Patino and Stan Mulder, known as Phaz III, set the tone for the day with their easy going musical style.
Seasonal fall plants were on sale and nursery owner Jose Ibanez besides enjoying luncheon on a Sue Pig BBQ was on hand to offer landscaping advice.
If you missed the fall “Art in the Garden,” Ibanez will again have a spring event featuring spring and summer plants, flowers and shrubs as well as inviting many new local artists to sell their creations.