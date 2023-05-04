Art Camp logo

The Highlands Art League is again offering 10 weeks of its popular “Kid’s Summer Art Camp.” This summer the Art League has added an afternoon of pottery for the kids in most of its weekly sessions.

Instructor Darian Dumont taught adult and children’s pottery at the Art League over 15 years ago and has returned to continue teaching this fun and popular skill. Her adult pottery classes have filled up quickly and this summer Dumont will teach the young campers in afternoon sessions. Clay, glazes and kilns are ready to go, and kids will bring home some fantastic ceramic pieces they have created themselves.

