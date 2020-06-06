SEBRING — The City of Sebring approved a new lease agreement with the Highlands Art League, which has experienced financial difficulties related to the pandemic.
Art League Board Secretary Susan Roberts Gunter said she and Board Chair Gloria Peters signed the agreement with the city, which removes two of the buildings from the lease agreement.
The League wanted to downsize by returning the properties at 1971 Lakeview Drive (The Clovelly House) and 1985 Lakeview Drive (The Yellow House).
In a March 30 letter to Mayor John Shoop and the City Council, Highlands Art League Executive Director, Museum of the Arts Curator Janell Marmon expressed that various circumstances have resulted in a loss of revenue prompting a downsizing of the amount of properties it is leasing from the City of Sebring.
A statement from the Art League notes that it formed in 1966 and has faced many challenges over the years, but it now faces a new adversity due to the COVID-19 crisis.
“We choose to meet this adversity head on; we are working from our homes, creating connections for our social media followers for virtual programming and museum visits around the world, and planning for the day when we can again welcome you in person at Highlands Art League and the Highlands Museum of the Arts.
“We need your help to ensure that HAL has the vital resources necessary to continue operating during this time,” according to the Highlands Art League (HAL) letter.
It went on to say, “At a time in our country when people need the healing power of art more than ever, our doors are closed. But we are reaching art lovers every day through our virtual presence, readying to open Museum of the Arts with “Faces”, an exhibit of the work of artist Beverly Marshall including stunning images created online during the pandemic.”
The Highlands Art League is preparing for classes and three fall events – the Derby Party on Sept. 5, the Highlands Fine Arts and Crafts Festival on Nov. 5, and the Race Gala on Nov. 13.