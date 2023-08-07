Artificial Intelligence Legislatures

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont delivers the State of the State address during opening session of the Legislature, at the State Capitol, Jan. 4, 2023, in Hartford, Conn. Lawmakers in Connecticut, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, passed a bill that places new controls on state government’s use of artificial intelligence.

 JESSICA HILL/AP PHOTO, FILE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — As state lawmakers rush to get a handle on fast-evolving artificial intelligence technology, they’re often focusing first on their own state governments before imposing restrictions on the private sector.

Legislators are seeking ways to protect constituents from discrimination and other harms while not hindering cutting-edge advancements in medicine, science, business, education and more.

