Road closures for Arts & Crafts Festival

SEBRING — The Highlands Art League Inc. has been approved to hold the 55th Sebring Arts & Crafts Festival. The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event hours will be from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.

There will be several road closures associated with this event which will limit vehicular traffic in the downtown Sebring area. Because of this, northbound and southbound detours will be established and will remain in effect for the duration of the event. Note the road closure times below.

