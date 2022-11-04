SEBRING — The Highlands Art League Inc. has been approved to hold the 55th Sebring Arts & Crafts Festival. The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event hours will be from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.
There will be several road closures associated with this event which will limit vehicular traffic in the downtown Sebring area. Because of this, northbound and southbound detours will be established and will remain in effect for the duration of the event. Note the road closure times below.
The following road closures will be implemented in conjunction with the event. On Friday, Nov. 4 at 4 p.m.:
Circle Drive (State Road 17) will be closed.
North Ridgewood Drive will be closed from North Pine Street to Circle Park Drive.
North Commerce Avenue will be closed from Pomegranate Avenue to Circle Park Drive.
East Center Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Park Drive.
West Center Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Park Drive.
South Ridgewood Drive will be closed from Magnolia Avenue to Circle Park Drive.
South Commerce Avenue will be closed from South Mango Street to Circle Park Drive.
All above road closures will be reopened by 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.
A northbound and southbound detour will be established so that vehicles traveling on State Road 17 will be able to circumvent the event area.
Included with this notice, you’ll find a map outlining both the road closures and the northbound and southbound detours. All questions relating to this road closure may be directed to Tommy Haralson of the Sebring Police Department by email
at tommyharalson@mysebring.com or by telephone at 863-471-5108. Event related questions should be directed to Larry Felder of the Highlands Art League at 863-385-5312.