Virus Outbreak Travel Testing

Shubham Chandra, returning home to New York from Cancun, Mexico, takes an anonymous COVID tests for study purposes after arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Wednesday.

 SHELBY LUM/AP PHOTO

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Shubham Chandra knows how dangerous the coronavirus can be: He lost his dad during the pandemic. So when he cleared customs at Newark Liberty International Airport and saw people offering anonymous COVID-19 testing, he was happy to volunteer.

“It’s a minimum amount of effort to help a lot of people,” said the 27-year-old New York City man, who had just stepped off a plane from Cancun, Mexico.

