India Train Derailment

Upendra Ram 49, right, waits to receive body of his son who died in Friday’s train accident in Balasore, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Bhubaneswar in the eastern state of Orissa, India, Monday, June 5, 2023.

 RAFIQ MAQBOOL/AP PHOTO

BHUBANESWAR, India (AP) — Families of the victims of India’s deadliest train crash in decades filled a hospital in Bhubaneswar city on Monday to identify and collect bodies of relatives, as railway officials recommended a federal criminal probe of the crash that killed 275 people.

Distraught relatives of passengers killed in the crash Friday lined up outside the eastern city’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Meanwhile, survivors being treated in hospitals said they were still trying to make sense of the horrific disaster.

