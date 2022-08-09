APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Palestinians celebrate the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Islamic Jihad Movement in Gaza City, early Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. A cease-fire deal to end nearly three days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants has held throughout the night, signaling the latest round of violence may have abated.

 FATIMA SHBAIR/AP PHOTO

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — With a cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian militants holding after nearly three days of violence, Gaza’s sole power plant resumed operations Monday as Israel began reopening crossings into the territory.

Israel also lifted security restrictions on southern Israeli communities after the Egyptian-mediated truce took effect late Sunday. Fighting abated, and war-weary people in Gaza and Israel were left picking up the pieces after another round of violence — the worst since an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas last year.

