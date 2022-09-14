LAKE PLACID — Bonnie MacDonald is a woman in a male-dominated field, but she doesn’t mind in the slightest. MacDonald is one of the few female woodturners in Highlands County and beyond.
MacDonald said she started her career in woodturning around 2000, when a chance encounter with a lathe in Missouri turned her curiosity to passion for the art.
“I found an old lathe on the side of the road that somebody was throwing out. I knocked on the door,” MacDonald said. “It was a mini lathe, it was a small. I asked the guy if he was going to throw it out.”
The man said the lathe was not turning “true” and she was welcome to take it home and and play with it.
“I took it home and worked on it and got it to go true and that’s where I started turning pens. I did pens for about two years,” MacDonald said. “So, I started making pens and I made Cross pens and Mont Blancs and fountain pens and letter openers, anything that I could find that I could do with a kit and make. I kind of got burned out. I just didn’t want to do all that repetition.”
MacDonald would move to Dallas where she joined a woodturning club and her artwork took on new forms. She began making bowls and platters. She did not have the equipment yet to do hollow forms. Hollow forms are much more complicated, according to MacDonald. She completed a few kaleidoscope kits but concentrated on perfecting the bowls and platters.
Her appreciation of wood increased as she discovered the beautiful effects on grain from trees that would normally be considered imperfect. Burl woods are highly sought after for their irregular grain patterns. They are the wood from a knot on a tree that formed during stress such as a bad storm or viruses. The whorls in the wood’s grain is popular in high-end furniture, musical instruments, and gift items such as boxes, clocks. It is not as common as regular wood and its price reflects that. Burl is also unpredictable and dangerous when it is turned. It can “blow up” on the lathe.
Other so called imperfections that produce beautiful woods are spalting from fungus and lightning strikes that leaves tree-shaped patterns in the grain. The more timber is explored, the more perfect imperfections can be found.
“A burl is incredible,” MacDonald said. “I have a piece in the house called the ‘Queen Bee.’ I was able to turn that and you’ll see, it’s all busted up. When I turned it, where it was cracked, it didn’t blow up.”
The “Queen Bee” is shaped like a broken up hive that she inserted her glass bees in. The piece has won multiple awards.
MacDonald would soon branch out by taking classes at Arrowmont in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Her teachers were well known and respected artists in the field. David Ellery received the Smithsonian Institute’s 2021 Visionary Award, and Ray Key, who wrote the book, literally on woodturning, were just a couple of her instructors. MacDonald took classes from teachers from Viet Nam to Canada and the United States. She has learned different skills from each and makes sure to purchase one of their pieces for her own collection.
She learned hollow and abstract forms, boxes and piercing, which is just what it sounds like. MacDonald said the challenge in piercing is to get the form thin enough to pierce but still have enough strength not to break. She has learned air brushing, marbling, segmented pieces grace her displays and most recently she learned how to make a bowl out of leaves, a challenging and time consuming technique.
“I started doing hollow forms and vases with lids with the tall finials and found I like to do very intricate (designs),” MacDonald said.
It turns out, customers like things a little less fragile. Collectors are another story though, she said.
In Dallas, she learned marbling but quickly learned it was frowned upon among other woodworkers there. However, MacDonald had the last laugh as her marbled pieces have won several awards. She said the men didn’t agree with putting color on wood.
MacDonald pushed herself creatively and learned to fuse colorful glass. She uses her skills to think out of the kiln. She is a trendsetter by combining her bugs, birds and blooms to her woodturned art.
More women are joining the ranks of woodturners but it is still a male-dominated field. There was a time when there was about one woman to 60 men, MacDonald estimated.
“It’s getting better. That’s when I first started,” MacDonald said. “Now you probably have like, maybe three to 60.”
Many wives complete their husband’s artwork with color and final touches. They spend time together during exhibitions. MacDonald said although men have more muscle, it is really having the right tool(s) that make it possible for everyone to execute their projects.
There are inherent dangers in woodturning.
“The lathe turns at 2,500-3,000 rpm per minute. It’s pretty fast and dangerous if you don’t know what you are doing,” MacDonald said.
She has seen many people with stitches in their faces as a result of lathe accidents. Safety equipment is a must, MacDonald said.
MacDonald’s work can be seen locally at the Caladium Arts & Crafts Cooperative. Her studio is at 14 Tioga Lane in Lake Placid. She can be reached by phone at 469-438-6494.