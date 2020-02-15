AVON PARK — This morning, Armed Forces veterans from all over Highlands County will gather at the American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park for the Assisting Our Veterans Exposition, beginning at 11 a.m.
Put on by American Legion Posts 69 and 74, this free event is a first of its kind in Highlands County, combining veterans suicide awareness and prevention with a Veterans Benefit Fair and Riders Bike Show all in one event.
The Challenge 22 Veterans Suicide Prevention & Awareness Initiative is meant to spread awareness of the veterans suicide epidemic that sees 22 veterans commit suicide every day. “There will be 11 counselors onsite, two of which are service dog trainers,” said Larry Roberts, American Legion Post 69 service officer. Roberts is also the American Legion Department of Florida VA Entitlement chairman.
After the Challenge 22 event inside the Post, things move outside for the one-mile walk for suicide awareness, with flags from all branches of the Armed Forces represented alongside the American flag.
After the walk, or during the walk for those who are unable to do the walk, there will be a Veterans Benefit Fair with 55 vendors providing something for the veterans. Vendors include representatives from Veterans Affairs, the state of Florida and even local vendors. There will be plenty of door prizes, raffles, a 50/50 and even a silent auction.
The third aspect of today’s events will be the Riders Bike Show, hosted by the American Legion Post 69 Riders.
American Legion Post 69 is at 1301 W. Bell St. in Avon Park. Net proceeds to benefit Project: VetRelief.
“Be early,” said Roberts. “It starts at 11 a.m. on the dot.”