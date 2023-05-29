Asylum Seekers Still Waiting

Asylum seeker Teodoso Vargas shows bullet wounds to his torso, after being shot nine times during a robbery in his native Honduras, Monday, May 22, 2023, as he waits to apply for asylum in the border city of Tijuana, Mexico. Asylum-seekers say joy over the end of the public health restriction known as Title 42 this month is turning into anguish with the realization of how the Biden administration's new rules affect them. Though the government opened some new avenues for immigration, many people's fate is largely left up to a U.S. government app that is limited and unable to decipher and prioritize human suffering and personal risk. 

 GREGORY BULL/AP PHOTO

TIJUANA, Mexico — The day that President Joe Biden’s administration ended a public health measure blocking many asylum-seekers at the Mexican border during the coronavirus pandemic, Teodoso Vargas was ready to show U.S. officials his scars and photos of his bullet-riddled body.

Instead, he stood frozen with his pregnant wife and 5-year-old son at a Tijuana crossing, feet from U.S. soil.

