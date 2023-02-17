Outdoors-Great Backyard Bird Count

This image provided by Macaulay Library/Cornell Lab of Ornithology shows two girls watching birds through a window with binoculars, bird lists and cameras in Elm Grove, Louisiana, during the Great Backyard Bird Count in February 2022. About 385,000 people from 192 countries took part in the 2022 count, and their results have been used by scientists to study bird populations worldwide.

 EMILY TUBBS/MACAULAY LIBRARY/CORNELL LAB OF ORNITHOLOGY via AP

It’s a given that when the Great Backyard Bird Count begins Friday, Steve and Janet Kistler of Hart County, Kentucky, will be joining in. They’ve done so every year since the now-global tradition began 25 years ago.

For Moira Dalibor, a middle-school math teacher a couple hours away in Lexington, this will be the first count. She’s leading a group of students and parents to an arboretum for an exercise in data-gathering.

