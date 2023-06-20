Israel Palestinians

Palestinians take cover during clashes between Israeli forces and militants in the West Bank city of Jenin, Monday, June 19, 2023. Israeli helicopter gunships struck targets in the West Bank, during a fierce gunbattle in which Palestinian militants detonated a roadside bomb next to an Israeli military vehicle. At least three Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed. Twenty-nine Palestinians were wounded and the Israeli military said seven members of the border police and the army were hurt. They said troops came under fire during an arrest raid in Jenin and shot back at gunmen.  

 MAJDI MOHAMMED/AP PHOTO

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli helicopter gunships struck targets Monday in the occupied West Bank as a gunbattle raged in the city of Jenin between Israeli troops and militants, killing four Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy, officials said.

The violence marked a rare use of Israeli airpower in the territory. During the clashes, Palestinian militants detonated a roadside bomb next to an Israeli military vehicle. At least 45 Palestinians were wounded, five seriously. The Israeli military said seven members of the paramilitary border police and the army suffered light and moderate wounds.

Recommended for you