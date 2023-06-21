Just about every family has had a close relative or friend in the military. Some have served in wars past who have since passed away. Others are still living who have returned from Vietnam, Korea, or Desert Storm. Still others have children, grandchildren, or even spouses on active duty in the various branches of our US Military. All of these men and women have had a hand in defending our country.
With that in mind, the Placid Lakes community has dedicated a section of Tobler Park on the shore of Lake June as a Veterans Memorial. You’ll find a huge American flagpole, a statue of a soldier carrying a wounded buddy, and a silhouette of a soldier in combat gear. Plus, there’s a plaque that reads, “In Honor of the Men and Women That Have Served in the Armed Forces.”
What makes this memorial even greater is that under that flagpole, you will find nicely laid bricks. What makes these bricks so special is that they are engraved with the names of servicemen and women. Their name and rank, the years they served, the war or conflict they may have been in, and, of course, the branch of service they were in appears on the brick.
The Placid Lakes Home and Property Owners Association is the organization that took on this project. Board member Greg Dunlop was instrumental in making it a reality. He himself has purchased 13 different bricks for members of his own family. As more brick orders come in to honor military service members, the area will keep expanding.
This is not a fund-raiser. It’s just a way to thank those who have made great sacrifices to keep our country safe. The bricks are just $27.50 each. To reserve one or more call Greg Dunlop at 863-840-3231. You do not have to live in Placid Lakes to order bricks. You will be impressed when you visit this beautiful memorial on Lake June and spot your brick(s).
Here’s the info you will need to provide: Branch of Service — Name and Rank (25 characters including spaces) — name of war, ship, unit, medals, location? (15 characters) — years of service, such as 1966 -1970 (not date of birth or death). For active duty, it can read 2020 – blank , 2022 – present, still serving, etc. “At Ease!”, “Dismissed!”.