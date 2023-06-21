Just about every family has had a close relative or friend in the military. Some have served in wars past who have since passed away. Others are still living who have returned from Vietnam, Korea, or Desert Storm. Still others have children, grandchildren, or even spouses on active duty in the various branches of our US Military. All of these men and women have had a hand in defending our country.

With that in mind, the Placid Lakes community has dedicated a section of Tobler Park on the shore of Lake June as a Veterans Memorial. You’ll find a huge American flagpole, a statue of a soldier carrying a wounded buddy, and a silhouette of a soldier in combat gear. Plus, there’s a plaque that reads, “In Honor of the Men and Women That Have Served in the Armed Forces.”

