Russia Ukraine War Front Line Evacuation

A Ukrainian police officer of the White Angels unit, checks the list of families with children which they need to visit, in Krasnohorivka, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21.

 EVGENIY MALOLETKA/AP PHOTO

AVDIIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — Pale and grimy from living in a dank, dark basement for nearly a year, the teenager and his weeping mother emerged to the sound of pounding artillery and headed to a waiting armored police van that would whisk them to safety.

Russian forces were not far from their battered front-line town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, where shells fall daily, ripping through buildings, smashing cars and leaving craters.

