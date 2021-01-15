SEBRING — Finishing the locker room building for Lake Placid High School and constructing a new weight room building at Avon Park High School are the Athletic Task Force’s most pressing projects it would like to see accomplished this year.
Task Force Chairman J.C. Shoop said the group recently toured the athletic facilities at the high schools and middle schools.
“We really approached this as a county-wide community project,” he said, and not so much as each school and city focused just on what they wanted.
So they looked at what is best for the youth and the Highlands County School Board and where the need is, Shoop said.
The Athletic Task Force identified two big projects to start with – completing the athletic locker-room facility near Lake Placid Middle School and LPHS and the construction of a new metal building for a weight room at Avon Park High.
There were great intentions when the locker room project got started in Lake Placid, but for one reason or another it didn’t get capitalized on and the downturn in the economy may have been a factor, he said. That building was started around 2010, but it is a shell right now with plumbing coming through the concrete slab.
“We believe this is something the School Board should tackle,” Shoop said, but also get community support, which really helps these types of projects get accomplished. The analogy that they use is the Sebring Firemen’s support of athletic facilities for Sebring High.
“So we propose that the Lake Placid building be finished and then also the Avon Park High weight room facility,” he said. It is shaping up that this will be a partnership with clubs like the Dragon Club in Lake Placid and The Champions Club in Avon Park.
Those are pretty key associations of boosters, alumni and community members and with tying them in, some good can get done for the youth of the county, Shoop said.
Along with those two big capital projects, the three tracks at the high schools need replacing, he said.
Around 2006, Sebring put in a six-lane rubberized track, which needs to be replaced because the material is starting to fail with bubbles popping up, Shoop said. They try to patch it, but the bubbles keep coming.
The eight-lane asphalt tracks in both Avon Park and Lake Placid need replacement also, he said, and with rubberized tracks being the preferred material, the Task Force proposes replacing all three tracks with rubberized material.
The eight-lane rubberized tracks would allow the schools to host regional track meets.
The Athletic Task Force is comprised of about 20 members, including district administrators, coaches and community members from each of the three communities in the county.
School Board Member Donna Howerton said the two building projects would involve capital outlay dollars so funds from the half-cent school sales tax can be used.
The core of the Lake Placid locker room building was started in 2001 with School Board dollars, she said. Some of the work was going to be partnered with the community and the economy fell off.
“So we are going to put dollars to try and finish that along with the Avon Park weight room where they have been working out in an area that actually would free up some classrooms,” Howerton said.
So she is hoping to offer as much as possible to finish these two projects along with some projects that are safety oriented, she said. But, continuing to hope for community support, which would include in-kind services to help finish these projects.
“Athletics opens up so many opportunities for our students,” Howerton added.