TALLAHASSEE — Attorneys for Death Row inmate Duane Owen argued Wednesday that the Florida Supreme Court should issue a stay of Owen’s scheduled execution, allowing time to delve into whether he is mentally competent to be put to death.

The attorneys filed documents at the Supreme Court after Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday ordered a psychiatric evaluation of Owen, who was convicted of committing two murders in Palm Beach County in 1984. DeSantis directed three psychiatrists to evaluate Owen on Tuesday and report findings by the end of the day Wednesday.

