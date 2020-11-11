SEBRING — When voters approved the half-cent school sales tax in 2016 the School Board of Highlands County publicized how the tax revenue would be spent, which included the purchases of much needed new school buses.
But, a recent report from Florida’s Auditor General states the district’s purchase of nine school buses and bus radios in 2019-20 fiscal year totaling $981,405 in half-cent revenue “was not explicitly authorized by State Law.”
The Auditor General also reviewed the 2017-18 and 2018-19 fiscal years and stated the district purchased 12 school buses and nine bus radios with costs totaling $1,333,926.
Absent of statutory authority for the bus purchases, the Auditor General stated a total of $2,315,331 in expenditures from the (half-cent) surtax proceeds represent “questioned costs.”
Also, the auditors cited the district for purchasing seven vehicles from the 1.5 mill capital outlay fund totaling $145,968. The vehicles were purchased to maintain transportation routes and transport students in areas inaccessible by buses, but the Auditor General interpreted that by law the 1.5 mill funds can only fund vehicles that are used for maintenance of operation of plants and equipment.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said Tuesday that State Statues clearly identifies that buses can be purchased with 1.5 mill capital outlay funds.
The statues on the half-cent sales tax clearly identifies it can be used on fixed capital expenditures, but does not actually specify buses.
It was the district’s opinion, through the whole process of developing the sales tax resolution and informing the public about it, that half-cent sales tax revenue could be used to purchases school buses, she said. But it was the auditor’s opinion that it could not be used for school buses.
Legal advice that is available to superintendents stated that the district had a very valid argument, Longshore said, but the financial officer with the Florida Department of Education agreed with the Auditor General’s position.
Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran also agreed with the auditor’s position, she noted.
The agenda for the Nov. 17 School Board meeting includes the audit report.
District Assistant Superintendent of Business/Operations Mike Averyt noted on the agenda that the district has restored the $2,315,331 to the half-cent sales tax fund, which will be available for much needed capital projects.
Also, the district has restored the $145,968 to the 1.5 mill capital outlay fund, according to the agenda.