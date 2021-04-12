SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County did hear from the State Auditor General, but not with the final answer to the question can the district use half-cent sales tax revenue to purchase the former JCPenney building and renovate it into a new district office?
The School Board is awaiting the ruling on the half-cent issues before getting two appraisals of the former department store in the Lakeshore Mall.
Assistant Superintendent Mike Averyt said Wednesday that the Auditor General is working on it.
“I got an email back, they are still working on it,” he said. They are trying to be conservative. It’s a political kind of thing because it is an administration building so they are being conservative.”
School Board Member Bill Brantley said the JCPenney location is good for economic development.
“I think it is a good location if the numbers are right,” he said. “We are waiting on the Auditor General as far as his findings.”
School Board Vice Chair Isaac Durrance said there are certainly advantages to having the district offices in a centralized location.
“I think it would be good for visitors to the community and those who are new to the community to come see that,” he said. “It is just a nice centralized location, but obviously it is down to numbers and making that match with what we can deal with.”
It would be nice for our community as many other counties around the state have a centralized location for the school board office, Durrance said.
“It is a matter of making it match within our budget for our community and if it is time for us to go that route or not, and I am not sure,” he said. “I need more information on that part of it.”
The district estimates it would cost $17 million to purchase property and construct a new building for the district office.
While still negotiating a possible purchase price, the price of the JCPenney property was quoted at $40 per square foot, for 62,000 square, for a total price of about $2.4 million.