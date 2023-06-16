CORRECTION Australia Russia

A sign hangs from a fence surrounding an unoccupied building on the grounds of a proposed new Russian embassy near the Australian Parliament in Canberra, Feb. 28, 2023. Australia’s House of Representatives passed legislation Thursday, June 15, 2023, to prevent Russia from building a new embassy near Parliament House on security grounds.

 ROD McGUIRK/AP PHOTO

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Parliament passed legislation on Thursday to prevent Russia from building a new embassy near Parliament House citing threats of espionage and political interference, as tensions grow between Moscow and a major supporter of the Ukraine war effort.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the legislation would extinguish Russia’s lease on the site of a second embassy based on the advice of security agencies.

Recommended for you