Australia Barrier Reef

In this photo provided by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, a green turtle swims in waters of Ribbon Reef No 10 near Cairns, Australia, Jan. 26, 2019. Australia’s new government announced on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, it plans to prevent a coal mine from being created because of its potential impact on the nearby Great Barrier Reef.

 GREAT BARRIER REEF MARINE PARK AUTHORITY via AP

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s new government announced on Thursday it plans to prevent development of a coal mine due to the potential impact on the nearby Great Barrier Reef.

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said she intends to deny approval for the Central Queensland Coal Project to be excavated northwest of the Queensland state town of Rockhampton.

