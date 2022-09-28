CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian police were investigating a purported hacker's release of the stolen personal data of 10,000 customers of the nation's second-largest wireless carrier and demand for a $1 million ransom in cryptocurrency, the company's chief executive said Tuesday.

The Australian government has blamed lax cybersecurity at Optus for the unprecedented breach last week of the personal data of 9.8 million current and former customers.

