Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Hurricane conditions likely. Windy. A steady, heavy rain this morning. Showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder developing for the afternoon. High 79F. Winds NE at 40 to 60 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 8 to 12 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Tropical storm or hurricane conditions likely. Windy. A steady rain. The rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Low 76F. Winds WNW at 40 to 60 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.