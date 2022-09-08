Austria Energy

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer addresses the media during a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, July 28, 2022. The Austrian government has presented plans for a power price cap to curb the rise in energy costs. Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, that the cap should ease costs for an average household of three by about 500 euros per year.

 THERESA WEY/AP PHOTO, FILE

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian government on Wednesday announced plans for a power price cap to curb the rise in energy costs tied to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer said the cap should ease costs for an average household of three by about 500 euros ($494) per year. The government will provide around 3-4 billion euros to finance the measure, which will come into effect in December and last through the end of June 2024.

