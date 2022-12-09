SEBRING — The Aktion Club of Highlands County is hosting a Teddy Bear Tea for the public at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Lakeshore Mall, 901 U.S. 27 N.
Children 12 and under can enjoy a free holiday puppet show coordinated by Michelle Young, free cookies and punch, holiday gifts, a book reading by Cindy Lair, author of “What Is A Friend?,” holiday crafts and visit with Santa Claus. There will be a drawing for five free books, which each includes two friendship bracelets. The event will be in the store near Center Court next to Beall’s department store.
Lair, a winter resident from Pennsylvania, wrote this children’s book based on 38 years of teaching elementary school kids. The book provides life lessons that every child should learn.
“Friendship is a skill that children can be taught. Through rhyme and repetition children are encouraged to be kind and compassionate to each other,” Lair said. “It’s a perfect read aloud for parents or grandparents.”
Lair explained that the illustrations reflect diversity and along with the text, encourage elementary kids to include others. Discussion questions are provided to extend the lessons in the book. Illustrations are done in a collage style on colorful tie dye paper. Each book comes with two friendship bracelets – one to keep and one to share with an old or a new friend.
Lair will be at the event to sign books as well as have them for sale. They are $10.
The Aktion Club, a civic club consisting of adults with disabilities, will be distributing Christmas presents to 160 children from three charities that morning and inviting each of them to enjoy a private Teddy Bear Tea. The club will then open it up to the public at 1 p.m.
For more details, call Aktion Club Advisor Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438.