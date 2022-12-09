Teddy Bear Tea

Children’s book author Cindy Lair (right) and her friend Cheryl McLaughlin prepare to display Lair’s new book, “What Is A Friend?”, at the Aktion Club’s Teddy Bear Tea on Dec. 17 at Lakeshore Mall in Sebring.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SEBRING — The Aktion Club of Highlands County is hosting a Teddy Bear Tea for the public at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Lakeshore Mall, 901 U.S. 27 N.

Children 12 and under can enjoy a free holiday puppet show coordinated by Michelle Young, free cookies and punch, holiday gifts, a book reading by Cindy Lair, author of “What Is A Friend?,” holiday crafts and visit with Santa Claus. There will be a drawing for five free books, which each includes two friendship bracelets. The event will be in the store near Center Court next to Beall’s department store.

Recommended for you