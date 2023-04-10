SEBRING — Cathi Chamberlian will again visit the Highlands Tea Party. It will be her first appeance since serving as the campaign “commander” for retired Green Beret Jeremy Brown.
She’d urged him to run for Florida State House District 62. Brown conducted his campaign from a jail cell after being tied to the Jan. 6th incident in Washington, DC.
Chamberlain is best known for her book “Rules for Deplorables.”
Since working on the Brown congressional campaign, she has been on a speaking tour sounding the alarm about what she believes are coming dangers Americans face.
It’s Chamberlain’s belief that the two most urgent issues facing America today are election integrity and our Constitutional rights. Without those fundamental protections, the Republic is over.
Her belief is that Americans now are in the final phase to save the country before a globalist “uni-party” prevails.
The Highlands Tea Party meets each Tuesday at the Vietnam Veterans Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind the Sebring Walmart). The doors open at 5 p.m.; the meeting will commence at 6 p.m.