SHELBY, N.C. (AP) — Three people have died in a truck after someone in it fired at a different vehicle in South Carolina and then the truck crashed into a North Carolina house while trying to get away from law enforcement, authorities said.

The chase started around 1 a.m. Sunday in Blacksburg, South Carolina, and ended with the pickup, which had turned off its headlights, slamming into a house in Shelby, North Carolina, causing significant damage, investigators in both states said.

