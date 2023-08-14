Hawaii Fires

A member of a search-and-rescue team walks along a street, Saturday, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following heavy damage caused by wildfires.

 RICK BOWMER/AP PHOTO

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — As the death toll from a wildfire that razed a historic Maui town reached 93, authorities warned Saturday that the effort to find and identify the dead was still in its early stages. It’s already the deadliest U.S. wildfire for over a century.

Crews with cadaver dogs have covered just 3% of the search area, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said.

