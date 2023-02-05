Mortgage Rates

A sign announces a home for sale on Munjoy Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Portland, Maine. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

 ROBERT F. BUKATY/AP PHOTO

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate declined for the fourth week in a row, a sign of relative stability that could potentially open the door for some prospective homebuyers to get back in the market.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.09% from 6.13% last week. That’s the lowest level since September. The average rate a year ago was 3.55%.

Recommended for you