SEBRING — Students can do and learn and accomplish much in high school, but learning about aviation and aerospace and building a full-size aircraft was not something that would have come to mind only a few years ago.
The vision to teach aviation and go beyond the confines of a classroom for hands-on experience at an airport with certified instructors and volunteer pilots became a reality through strong partnerships and support.
The aviation program got its start when Lake Placid High School teacher John Rousch introduced aviation curriculum at his school 21 years ago.
After about four or five years, a formal partnership was formed among the Sebring Regional Airport, the local workforce board, which is now Career Source Heartland, the School Board of Highlands County and the local Experimental Aviation Association (EAA) Chapter (1240) to promote youth aviation education.
Rousch, who is now the director of Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, explained the partnership is unique because many airports unfortunately don’t see the value of having an EAA chapter or some other program on their facility. Sebring has always been very open minded and supportive of our program.
That partnership led to us being recognized by the Ray Foundation in Naples, which provided the “anchor money” to build the EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center on the flightline of the Sebring Regional Airport.
“It was the old adage, ‘If you build it, they will come,’ and the membership in the program exploded and the involvement by the kids exploded,” Rousch said.
A few years ago, Superintendent Brenda Longshore asked Rousch if the aviation program could be offered at all three high schools the next school year.
The Ray Foundation offered to pay half of a $500,000 program.
To do the program, the Aviation Development Center had to be expanded so about $140,000 of that $250,000 from the Ray Foundation was used to build the extension to the building.
The students are bused to the Aviation Development Center two days a week and study two courses – aerospace and engineering.
Three years ago there were 36 students in the program, Rousch said. The pandemic affected enrollment in the program, which had to discontinue the face-to-face instruction until November for the safety of the students and volunteers.
For the upcoming school year, the Ray Foundation is paying half the cost for the extra work periods for two additional instructors, Steve Picklesimer from Sebring High and Jeremy Brod from Avon Park High.
Also, there will be another group of about eight to 10 students who will be in internships at aviation-related businesses at the Sebring Airport, he said.
“I had a vision many, many years ago that whatever we did would need to be based here at the airport and it is,” Rousch said.
Before the school year ended, Highlands News-Sun visited the Aviation Development Center while Lake Placid High School aerospace teacher Michael Halpern and volunteer pilots worked with students who were assembling a second AirCam plane from a kit, after completing the build of the first aircraft.
Halpern had worked on the the first AirCam build.
There are eight manuals that have to be followed in the build, he said. “With having the experience to build one already, we started with the rear half of the fuselage where the first time we didn’t even touch it for about a year.
“Once you do something once, you can do it again. I know what to look out for. We have all the tools we need. We have all the techniques we need.”
Lake Placid High senior Orlando Falcon said he has learned a lot and gained a lot of knowledge. It has helped him with planning his future.
Volunteer Charles Dye, a retired military and commercial pilot, said he is there to learn about general aviation with the students, but can help them with career paths in the military and commercial aviation.
Dye is planning to build an aircraft.
“I have flown a bunch of aircraft, but never really built one so this is also a learning experience for me,” he said.
Rousch said, “Because of what we have done, we have been recognized by AOPA (Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association) as a best practice and we have been asked to present our program at the Association’s national symposiums for three years in a row to help high schools understand what you can do to build a community coalition.”
There are a lot of high schools that are using the AOPA curriculum, but they are doing it in a classroom in their high school, which is great, Roush said. “But, we are doing it here, the same type of stuff they do in classroom, but we come out here and build an airplane and we have hands-on types of things, which is unique.”
The skills these kids build in this program can be transferrable to any career track they take because it’s problem solving, it’s teamwork, it’s understanding technology, safe use of tools and procedures.
For the upcoming 2021-22 school year, the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy will be adding another aircraft build so students will be building two at the same time. Also, students will benefit from a new partnership with Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.