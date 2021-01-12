SEBRING — Superintendent Brenda Longshore has recommended Avon Elementary School Principal Carla Ball for the position of director of human resources.
Two applicants were interviewed for the position. The other applicant works with the DeSoto County School District.
Ball came to the district at the start of the 2011-12 school year as the assistant principal of Memorial Elementary School, coming from Ben Hill Griffin, Jr. Elementary in Frostproof where she was assistant principal.
She became principal of Memorial Elementary at the start of the 2011-12 school year and was principal of Lake Country Elementary School in the 2013-14 school year before being transferred to Avon Elementary were she succeeded Pam Burnham, who retired as principal of the school.
Ball was named the Highlands District’s Principal of the Year in October 2018.
At the time of the Principal of the Year announcement, Ball said, “I am starting my 21st year in education so they have all been a huge influence on me and I love my kids. I am very blessed to come to see 608 precious angels every single day.”
The director of human resources position was not included in Longshore’s reorganizational plan that was approved by the School Board in March 2017.
The Human Resources Department currently has a manager. Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge, who had previously served as human resources director, oversees the department.
The superintendent’s personnel recommendations are subject to approval by the School Board of Highlands County.
The district is currently advertising one administrative position, which is the assistant principal position at Lake Country Elementary School.