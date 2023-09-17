Avon Park Executive Airport

The terminal building at the Avon Park Executive Airport. Florida Airport Management seeks a large increase from the City of Avon Park for managing the airport and working on business development.

Florida Airport Management wants the City of Avon Park to more than double the fee it is receiving for its managing and business development efforts at the Avon Park Executive Airport.

Florida Airport Management (FAM) CEO Jonathan “J.T.” Clark said in the last 18 months they believe they did a pretty good job reorganizing and getting things in place and got more than $10 million in projects for the airport – more than $5 million of that wasn’t on the current work program.

