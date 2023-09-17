Florida Airport Management wants the City of Avon Park to more than double the fee it is receiving for its managing and business development efforts at the Avon Park Executive Airport.
Florida Airport Management (FAM) CEO Jonathan “J.T.” Clark said in the last 18 months they believe they did a pretty good job reorganizing and getting things in place and got more than $10 million in projects for the airport – more than $5 million of that wasn’t on the current work program.
Clark asked for $25,000 per month instead of the $10,000 per month the city is currently paying. He said the money can be reimbursed through the Airport Investment Partnership Program (AIPP).
The program permits airports to explore privatization as a means to generate access to sources of private capital for airport improvement and development.
Whatever monies the city puts into the airport on an annual basis does have to be paid back to the General Fund, Clark said. “In our current agreement, it is within the first 10 years.
“Just like the management fees to date, we have to pay you back on those as well”
The goal is to bring another $30 million that was not on the work program and also create the Avon Park Airport as a case study to where all agencies will have to get into a cost share program for the development of the asset, he said. But, it does take some time.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said, not discounting anything the firm has done at the airport, if there was no AIPP program, there would be no way the city would even think of paying $300,000 per year for any firm to manage the airport. “It is just not a level we would want to be at,” he said.
“So we appreciate the rock star staff that is out there, I can’t see justifying spending $300,000 on a firm that there would be no way out there if there wasn’t an AIPP going,” he said.
“The fact that the city could get that money back is the big news to me, but I want to verify that is the case,” Anderson said.
The city’s financial consultant on the airport, Lowell Clary, will be researching if and when the city could be reimbursed for the money it is paying to FAM to manage the airport.