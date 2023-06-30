An audit of the City of Avon Park’s finances show fund levels in good shape, but also some “warning trends.”
CliftonLarsonAllen conducted the audit for the year ending Sept. 30, 2022.
The audit showed a few warning trends with accompanying line graphs, including “decreasing operating profit margins.”
At a recent City Council meeting, the city’s outside CPA Mike Brynjulfson said the drag noted on the profit margins is the sanitation department. In review of that fund over the last five years, the revenue has gone up 8%, but the expenses have gone up 57%.
Every year that profit has been getting lower and lower until the last two years, Brynjulfson said, when it has been negative.
The airport is improving slowly over the years, he said. Five years ago it had a deficit of a million dollars in reserves. Now it has a deficit of $247,000 as it is building back and paying back those loans it received from other funds.
As the airport slowly pays it back, it is gaining financial health, he said.
It is the sanitation segment that needs attention if that is the desire of council to get that metric back flat or positive.
The entire enterprise fund segment also has strong positive cash flow.
Brynjuleson pointed out there is not a big emergency item that needs to be addressed.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the audit went very well and is the best one the city has had in a long time. The city was ahead of schedule with having the audit completed. In previous years, audits had been completed late.
“The account balances are ahead of almost all of our peers (cities of similar size and makeup), with the exception of solid waste, he said. So we probably have a little bit of work to do there. Other than that everything is above and beyond expectation,” Anderson said.
Highlands News-Sun asked Anderson about the more than a dozen “warning trends” cited in the audit such as: decreasing operating revenues per capita, decreasing unrestricted cash and investments, a steady long-term decline in capital outlays as a percent of total expenditures and decreasing ratio of highly liquid assets to monthly operating expenditures.
“Our general fund balances are still rising,” he said. “We basically had a roughly 7% net positive cash flow in our general fund, which is rare.”
Most other comparable cities run a heavy deficit in the general fund, Anderson said.
“I think we have a good thing going,” he said. “I don’t think these graphs indicate we will have to raise taxes in any way. Our enterprise funds are doing better than expected. So if we have to do balance transfers from those funds we could do that.”
The only exception is the solid waste fund and a lot of it has to do with the fee structure. It has been a known problem for years, Anderson said. The way they were running the employees from different funds and shifting people around it didn’t provide a clear picture of what that fund is really doing.”
Now that the sanitation works’ salaries our coming out of the right fund it shows that the city’s sanitation fees are probably too low, he said.