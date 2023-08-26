The annual banquet of the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce recognized the City of Charm’s businesses Thursday evening with three awards categories: unique, group and individual honors.
Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kamla Long presented the awards, which included The Oldest Business Award that went to Larry Albritton of Albritton’s Barber Shop.
“This is the longest family business in Avon Park,” she said. Based on his brother’s pledge that he would have a job when he graduated, Larry attended Tampa Barber School in 1957 and in 1958 began his barbering career in Avon Park.
“We are really proud, Larry, for all that you do for Avon Park and all that you have contributed as a business owner in Avon Park,” she said.
Mason Huertas was recognized as the Youngest Entrepreneur in Avon Park.
“It is really amazing to see a young man that has such passion, vision and energy for Avon Park,” she said. Mason got motivated when COVID hit and had to switch to online college classes, but he was focused on giving his all and turned his passion into a specialty shoe business.
Bill and Lisa Jarrett, of Bill Jarrett Ford, were recognized with the Community Involvement of the Year award.
“You invest in people. You invested in the hospital, chamber, museum and so many more local initiatives,” Long said of the Jarretts. “They epitomize service above self and their love for Avon Park is really unparallel.”
The Devlin Family – represented by Paul and Justine Devlin and Michele Heston – were recognized as the Generational Business Member of the Year.
“This is what a legacy looks like. This is what love of the community and service above self looks like,” Long said. “This is what generational fortitude looks like.”
The Devlin Family employs more than 50 people between Dev Tech, Avanti and Steel Blue.
The Non-Profit of the Year Award went to the Historical Society of Avon Park.
Long said the Society is preserving and keeping the love affair with baseball in Avon Park.
Other awards presented Thursday night were to Tina Thompson for Director of the Year; RoseAnn Longanecker; Volunteer of the Year; Sherco, Inc. for Business of the Year; Steven Madra for Newest Business Member of the Year; Crissy Myers for Most Enthusiastic Business Member of the Year; Candice Anderson for Most Organized Individual of the Year, and Christian Hardman for Team Player of the Year.
Outgoing board members are Penny Herman, Lisa Hicks, Tina Thompson and Romona Washington. Incoming board members are Charlie Brown with Florida Airport Management, Nancy Dodd with Duke Energy, Nathan Thomason with AdventHealth and Angel Wiggins with Royal Care of Avon Park.